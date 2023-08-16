Police in Limbe have arrested a 34-year-old man identified as Francis Bereki, also known as Pido, who is suspected to be responsible for a series of robberies in the area.

Limbe Police spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said the suspect allegedly targeted various locations, including the Chichiri flyover, Civic Offices, Kanjedza Filling Station, and Shoprite, where he attacked individuals.

Following thorough investigation, Limbe Police detectives apprehended the suspect yesterday.

He was found with two stolen cellphones a bank ATM card in his possession. Subsequently, a search of the suspect’s residence was conducted, yielding a variety of items such as clothing, electrical appliances, and other belongings.

Some of the items believed to be stolen were positively identified by owners, including students from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

“The suspect has admitted his involvement in the robberies and is currently in Police custody awaiting a court appearance,” said Singanyama.

Meanwhile, Police are encouraging members of the public to promptly report any criminal incidents.

Francis Bereki hails from Chipagala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.