President Lazarus Chakwera says he is impressed with the work that the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) is doing in ensuring that examinations are administered without leakage and corruption.

President Chakwera made the remarks Tuesday at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, where he spent the day working in his office.

Chakwera arrived at 8:30 in the morning and finished his work at 5:00 pm in the evening.

Speaking to journalists after his meetings, the president described the meetings he held with various ministries and institutions as fruitful.

Chakwera cited the meeting with the Ministry of Education and MANEB as a highlight saying officials reported to him the state of Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education and Junior Certificate of Education examination results.

“It is also impressive to note that 14 new schools are ready thereby increasing access to education. We are still far away from our target. However, we can still celebrate the small wins,” said President Chakwera.

The President also hailed MANEB for the E-payment initiative where candidates seating for MANEB examinations pay their examinations fees remotely through mobile money and the bank.

He said the E-payment is a good initiative in curbing corruption as such he encouraged other ministries, departments and agencies to follow suit.

The president also met with Ministers of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia; Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale N’goma and the Speaker of National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara.

Reported by Tabbu Kitta Kauye