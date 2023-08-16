Hassan Upindi’s goal was enough for Malawi Defence Force (MDF) team, Moyale Barracks FC, to win the 2023 Zimbabwe Defence Force Cup as defeated their Zimbabwe counterparts 1-0 at Zimbabwe National Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Upindi scored in the 78th minute when he headed in a cross from Raphael Phiri.

MDF, which is being represented by Moyale Barracks, received $9000 (about K9 million) for winning the competition.

Coach Nicholas Mhango praised his troops for showing great character during the match.

George Jafu Jnr, who is MDF Chief of Staff, was the head of delegation to Zimbabwe.

The game was part of the National Defence Forces Day in Zimbabwe.

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde E.D Mnangagwa presided over the National Defence Forces Day celebrations.