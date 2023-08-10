Authorities at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) have warned the general public to desist from keeping petrol in houses saying the behavior has resulted into an increase in cases of burns caused by petrol fire.

This is according to a memo which is circulating on social media and has been signed by the hospital director Dr Jonathan Ngoma who says the situation at the hospital has reached an alarming stage.

In the memo, Ngoma indicates that since July 28 this year, Kamuzu Central Hospital has registered five deaths and three serious injuries involving three families due to burns which were as a result of keeping patrol in houses.

“Kamuzu Central Hospital would like to notify the public that we are seeing an increase in cases of burns caused by petrol fire. Since 28 July 2023, three families have been involved.

“1. Father died on the spot and the mother died at KCH. 2. Father and mother died at KCH while daughter is admitted at KCH. 3. Father and son died at KCH while mother and daughter are admitted at KCH. The mother is very sick,” reads part of the communication.

Details of those burnt with petrol fire as shown in the memo, indicate that the victims were from Mitundu, Area 25 in Lilongwe district and Mayani in Dedza district.

Meanwhile, Ngoma has urged the general public to refrain from keeping petrol in their houses to prevent such incidences and loss of lives.

“Please let us avoid keeping petrol in our houses. Innocent lives are being lost and others are in untold pain and suffering,” warned Ngoma.

Motorists have resorted to keeping petrol in their houses in jerrycans amid scarcity of the product countrywide.