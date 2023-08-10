President Lazarus Chakwera former Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe dedicated all his life to the socioeconomic transformation of Malawian communities through his service as an economist and politician.

Chakwera said this today after paying respects to Gondwe at Gondwe’s residence at Area 10 in Lilongwe.

“His selfless contribution to the national cause will remain an indelible mark in our history,” wrote Chakwera on his Facebook Page this afternoon.

In her eulogy on behalf of the President at Gondwe’s residence, Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, said Gondwe used to advise President Chakwera on various issues of national importance when Chakwera was Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Gondwe who has died aged 87 was a Malawian Economist who served in the country’s cabinet as Minister of Finance on two occasions: from 2004 to 2009, and from 2014 to 2019.

He also held positions as Minister of Local Government from 2009 to 2010, and Minister of Natural Resources, Energy, and Environment Affairs from 2011 to 2012.

Gondwe once worked for the African Development Bank (ADB) and the International Monetary Fund – (IMF).

The former Minister’s burial is scheduled for Sunday, August 13th in Enukweni, Mzimba.