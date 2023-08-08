Member of Parliament (MP) for Rumphi East Kamlepo Kalua says legislators have been struggling to buy fuel as they are forced to wait for hours in long queues together with ordinary Malawians.

Speaking in Parliament today, Kalua said a filling station should be constructed at Parliament in LIlongwe to cater for MPs and other Parliament workers.

According to Kalua who is an opposition MP, legislators are struggling by being in queues for hours just to refuel their vehicles.

However, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo has told Kalua that MPs need to go through the same hardships Malawians are facing.

Last month, MPs blamed the fuel crisis for massive absenteeism among the legislators at Parliament. The claim was made after only 40 MPs about of 192 attended Parliament.

Malawi has been facing fuel shortage challenges for several months. Government admitted last year that the root cause of the fuel crisis is shortage of forex in the country.