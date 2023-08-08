The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has fired four soldiers for receiving bribes from a truck driver at a security check-point near Chirumba Barracks in Karonga.

The four have not been named but local media reports indicate that the soldiers appeared before a court marshal which ordered their dismissal after they were found guilty.

The four received bribes from a truck driver driving from Mzuzu towards Karonga early morning yesterday.

“Two of the four soldiers will do time in a military prison; one for 10 days and the other 14 days before going back home,” reported Zodiak Online reported.

MDF spokesperson, Major Emmanuel Mlelemba has said the MDF will release a statement on the matter.

Road users have been complaining for months that soldiers at the checkpoint demand bribes from road users, particularly traders.

Last year, the Ministry of Defence said the checkpoint should continue operating because it has effectively curbed illegal immigration and smuggling of goods.