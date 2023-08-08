Former Super League of Malawi (SULOM) president Henry Chibowa fondly known as “Kaka” has died this morning at Mwaiwathu Hospital.

The Football Association of Malawi President Walter Nyamilandu Manda has led the football fraternity in mourning the passing of Chibowa.

Nyamilandu Manda said: “We have lost a great leader who played a tremendous role in the formation of the Super League to be such a respected and highly entertaining league.”

He added that Chibowa was also very instrumental in bailing out the Super League by securing sponsorship with TNM when it was on the verge of extinction.

“We cannot talk about the glory of the Super League without attributing its success to late Henry Kaka Chibowa.

“I had the privilege of working with such a passionate, committed, and astute leader who had the foresight of transforming Malawi football.

“He will forever remain a legend of Malawi football.May His Soul Rest In Peace,” said Nyamilandu Manda.

Writing on his Facebook Page, former SULOM president Tiya Somba said Malawi football indebted to Chibowa for the TNM Super League sponsorship.

“As we ask God to receive your soul we also thank Him for giving Kaka the football brains and great contributions to Malawi football,” he said.