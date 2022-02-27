Deputy Minister urges Malawi Army to continue operating Chilumba military checkpoint

Deputy Minister Harry Mkandawire has commended Chilumba Barracks for establishing a permanent military checkpoint in the area and has further encouraged the barracks to continue operating it to the benefit of Malawians.

Mkandawire made statement when he visited Chilumba Barracks for a familiarization tour over the week.

He said that he was one the people who negatively criticized the mounting of the checkpoint by Chilumba Barracks.

He went on to say that in his understanding by then like anybody else, did not see the importance of the checkpoint because police, MRA and Immigration could not do it instead.

But now he is enlightened upon learning it first hand on the importance of the checkpoint and how it has effectively curbed illegal immigration and smuggling of goods.

The deputy minister then commended the initiative as progressive and therefore asked all Malawians to embrace the Military Checkpoint.

The Commanding Officer of the Barracks, Lt. Col. H.H. Newa presented some of the challenges the Barracks is facing.

The challenges include water, electricity and inadequate housing. Despite all odds, the Barracks is reportedly enjoying the cordial relationship with local communities, and other government institutions such as MRA, Immigration and Police.

In a quest to enhance security and welfare of the people in nearby communities and the nation as a whole, Chilumba Barracks mounted a Military Check point on M1 road just near their premises.

In his words the Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Newa said they have received negative criticism from different quarters without considering the benefits of the checkpoint.

“The checkpoint has managed to apprehend illegal immigrants who use uncharted routes from the boarder”, he said.

Furthermore, the checkpoint has compounded vehicles which ferry agricultural produce without proper documentation with an intention to cross the border illegally.

In such circumstances, MRA is called to the scene to assess and charge the confiscated goods accordingly.