Flames forward Gabadinho Mhango has been released by his club Amazulu FC ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership in South Africa.

This was confirmed by the Durban based club on Friday night through their official website.

According to the statement made available to Malawi24, the club has also announced the axing of 14 more players who have been replaced by nine new signings.

“Amazulu President Sandile Zungu has announced the capture of 9 new recruits to equip his Spaniard tactician, Pablo “Cijimpi” Franco as he looks to begin his journey in the 2023/23 DStv Premiership campaign this weekend,” reads part of the statement.

Furthermore, Zungu confirmed the departure of 15 players, including Mhango, who joined the club from Orlando Pirates.

“The president further extended best wishes to players that have since parted ways with the club.”

He continued: “In due course, during the current transfer window, we will announce further changes in the team, as and when such changes occur.”

Mhango, now 31, was heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, something that was refuted by the Soweto giants.

Apart from the Durban based club, the former Big Bullets (now FCB Nyasa Big Bullets) forward played for Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows, Bidvest Wits and Pirates, where he won the Golden Boot award before his fall from grace.

He won the Absa Premiership and Telkom Knockout Cup with Wits and the MTN Top 8 Cup with Pirates.

He is yet to announce his next move.