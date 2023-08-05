Bangwe All Stars and Mafco FC will get the FDH Bank Cup Quarterfinals underway on Saturday before the reigning champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets face Extreme FC for a place in the semis.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams at Mpira Stadium within the space period of seven days.

They faced each other last week in the TNM Super League when the ‘coach less’ Bangwe All Stars triumphed with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Prichard Mwansa’s charges.

The Blantyre based side edged out Ekwaiweni Tafika Sports Academy 3-1 in the Round of 32 before beating Civil Service United 1-0 in the last 16 to book their Quarterfinal spot, while Mafco beat Ekwendeni Hardknockers 4-2 in the Round of 32 before eliminating Blue Eagles 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the regulation time in the Round of 16 to book a place in the last eight of this competition.

A struggling Extreme FC host defending champions Bullets at Civo Stadium. The Mchinji based side has won just two of their last 15 league games as they anchor the log table with 9 points.

To reach this stage, Elvis Kafoteka’s charges had to overcome a very resilient St. Gabriel Zitha FC on penalties, beating them 5-4 following a barren draw in the 90 minutes.

In the Round of 16, they met Mbabzi United at the same venue in which they won 1-0 courtesy of a second half strike from Beston Jimu to set-up a quarterfinal clash against Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges who are the highest scoring team in this edition with seven goals, having hammered Ndirande Stars 4-0 in the Round of 32 before recording a 3-0 win over Balala FC in the Round of 16.

The other quarterfinal match will see Dedza Dynamos hosting Moyale Barracks, where the winner will face either Extreme FC or Bullets in the last four.

This match will be played on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the winner between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Zingwangwa United will face giant-killer Santhe Admarc in the final quarterfinal match that will be played on 13th August, 2023.

Wanderers and Zingwangwa United will face off in the Round of 16 on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium, where the winner will complete the quarterfinal cycle.

‘Pachemanso pa ground’ is this season’ theme where the winner will walk away with a K30 million in prize money and a beautiful trophy.