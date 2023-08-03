Ntchisi district has recorded at least 99 cases of defilement from January to June, 2023.

In an interview with District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) for Ntchisi, Wilson Milazi said the defilement cases are on the rise mainly due to cultural beliefs people have in different parts of the district.

He attributed the rise in the defilement cases to peer pressure among underage girls and boys, and poverty where minors would indulge in sexual activities for financial gains.

Milazi said Ntchisi district council through his office is currently working with different Community Based Organizations (CBOs), chiefs, community policing forums and various volunteers in sensitizing and civic educating the masses against the vice.

“Through these sensitization campaigns, people now know that defilement is a crime that needs to be reported. They also know where to report such cases once they occur in their areas. In the past, only few cases were being reported to authorities due to knowledge gap that was there on where to report them,” he added.

The DSWO said his office goal was that the sensitization campaigns would help in reducing the cases in the district as people continue to be equipped with the required knowledge and skills concerning the issue.

A Mother Group member from Khuwi Area, Dorothy Sagawa said the current situation need to be looked at critically and solutions should be found.

She said traditional leaders should come in as custodians of their cultures in order to reduce cases of defilements in the district.

Reported by Maria Tembo