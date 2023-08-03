Silver Strikers coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh has complained that Silver’s rivals got lots of penalties while his team only received one penalty during the first round of the Super League.

De Jongh was speaking today following the conclusion of the first of the Super League.

He said challenges which his team faced during the first round included officiation, fixture arrangements and bad pitches.

He claimed that Silver’s opponents got lots of penalties while his side was only awarded a single penalty.

“We only received one penalty but our opponents got 8 out of 9 penalties. We hear yesterday they had another soft penalty. How is that possible and they get freekicks in good places.. We also play an offensive, attacking game but we had only a single penalty,” he said.

De Jongh whose side has finished the fist round on second position, a point behind leader Nyasa Big Bullets, faulted the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) over the way it organises fixtures saying some teams are disadvantaged.

“It’s a miracle that we are second on the table, just a point behind FCB Nyasa Bullets,” he said, adding that he wants to improve football in Malawi.

He also hit back at Moyale Coach Nicholas Mhango who recently described de Jongh as stupid for complaining about the pitch at Mzuzu Stadium where Silver lost to Moyale 10-9 on post-match penalties in the FDH Cup.

“I have coached in 40 countries and top teams in Africa that have played in Champions League. But he has only coached in Malawi,” he said.

He then insisted that Mzuzu Stadium has a terrible pitch and should not be hosting matches.