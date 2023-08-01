Entertainment service provider Multichoice Malawi, says it is failing to understand why communications regulator, MACRA, obtained an injunction against DStv tariff adjustment.

This comes on the sidelines of an injunction obtained last week by Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority, prohibiting Multichoice Malawi (MCM) from making changes or modifications to DStv tariffs.

However, MultiChoice Malawi through a press statement dated 31st July, 2023, says it is surprised with the conduct of the communications regulator on the proposed tariff adjustment which were supposed to be effective from today, 1st August, 2023.

Multichoice Malawi wonders why MACRA stopped it from effecting the adjusted DStv tariffs while the regulator is fully aware that MCM does not offer DStv service but rather Multichoice Africa Holdings.

“MCM is puzzled by MACRA’s conduct as MACRA is aware that MCM does not offer the DStv service to the public and therefore does not set or adjust the tariffs for DStv. MCM is also not the agent for MultiChoice Africa (MAH), the provider of the DStv service who had already effected the price increase on their systems.

“MCM was therefore forced to look to the courts for assistance which the Honorable court in Lilongwe kindly grant today. MCM is a responsible corporate citizen that respects the rule of law. MCM has applied and received approval from MACRA for adjustments of the GOtv tariff. This is so because MCM provides the GOtv service to the public and sets the tariff for that service,” reads part of Multichoice Malawi statement.

Meanwhile, MACRA in a statement says the High Court has issued a temporary stay of the interim injunction it made on 28th July 2023 which restrained MCM from making any changes or modifications to DStv tariffs.

MACRA says the temporary stay is for a period of 4 days from 28th July 2023 to 3rd August 2023 to enable MCM to correct its systems and apply the old DTSV tariffs and the regulator has urged DSTV customers to either wait for 3rd August or pay the old subscription.

“Since the temporary stay of the injunction is to enable MCM to revert to the old DStv tariffs, DStv customers are advised to wait until 3rd August 2023 to pay subscription fees. Customers paying subscription fees between 28th July, 2023 and 3rd August 2023, are advised to pay the old DSTV subscription tariffs,” reads part of MACRA statement.

The proposed tariffs would see DStv’s Premium package adjusted from K67,000 to K 79,000, Compact Plus from K43,000 to K51,000, Compact from K27,500 to K33,000, Family from 16,400 to 19,500, Access from K10,200 to K12,500 while Kufewa package will be adjusted from K6,850 to K7,500.