The Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate’s court has sentenced a 23-year-old man, Dan Walasi, to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.

Deputy Public Relations Office for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed the conviction of Dan Walasi.

Sergeant Chilala told Malawi24 that the court heard through State Prosecutor Inspector Rodrick Kamuona that Walasi committed the offence on the night of April 28, 2023 at Chimpeni Estate near Govala Trading Centre where he stabbed a Kabaza motorcycle operator, John Makhole, and robbed him of a King Lion motorcycle valued at MK1,500,000.

He further said that Inspector Kamuona told the court that some well-wishers reported the matter to Police who rushed to the scene and found Makhole in a pool of blood and rushed him to Zomba Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

On the same night, Police launched a manhunt for the robber and later received a report of a man suspected of stealing maize and upon rushing to the scene; they pounced on Walasi with his clothes stained with fresh blood and he was also in possession of a motorcycle and a knife suspected to have been used in the robbery.

Appearing before the court, Walasi pleaded guilty to the charge and prayed for mercy stating that he is young and a breadwinner to his family.

In his submission, State Prosecutor Inspector Kamuona asked the court to impose a stiffer punishment on the convict as the offence he committed is serious in nature and life was lost in the robbery.

Passing sentence, Chief Resident Magistrate, Austine Banda concurred with the state and sentenced Dan Walasi to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Walasi hails from Kampira village, Traditional Authority Mbenje in Nsanje district.