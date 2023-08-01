Tough measures against herbal products advertising have come into effect today forcing one of the major advertisers on Malawi’s radio and television, Maranatha Natural Healing Ministries, to cancel all its mass media adverts.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) said in June this year that adverts about herbal products must first be submitted to the two bodies for vetting.

Through a statement seen by this publication, Maranatha whose adverts never missed a radio or television station and other platforms, says it wants to comply with the directive that traditional and complementary medicines (TCM) adverts must first be vetted.

The company says the cancellation will enable their advertising requirements to match the prevailing laws.

“We at Maranatha Naturally Healing Ministry would like to inform the general public that we have temporary stopped advertising our range of products on mass media channels such as radios and Television effective 1st August, 2023.

“The decision has been made to allow us consult relevant authorities to align our advertisements with requirements of the prevailing laws regulating the natural healing advertising,” reads part of the statement.

Maranatha Natural Healing Ministry adds that the adverts will return once the regulatory alignment has be been concluded and prerequisite approvals obtained, but says their offices will remain operational across the country and all products are still available.

In June this year, PMRA and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority announced the commencement of joint enforcement of requirements for the advertisement of TCM products as provided for under the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority Act, 2019.

The two institutions said TCM products must be submitted to PMRA and MACRA for prior screening and approval before broadcasting.