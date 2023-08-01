A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Chikwawa for allegedly killing his 64-year-old biological father by hitting him with a big stone over witchcraft allegations.

The suspect has been identified as David Smart, 25, of Mthothola Village Traditional Authority Chapananga while the victim has been identified as Smart Zangado.

Chikwawa Police public relations officer Dickson Matemba has said that Smart accused his father of bewitching him so that he should not get married.

During the evening of 30, July 2023, Smart entered the house of his father and found him asleep.

“He hit him with a big stone and the father died on the spot,” said Matemba.

Matemba said the matter was reported to Gola Police unit and officers rushed to the scene in the company of medical personnel from Gola health centre.

Postmortem showed that death was caused by loss of blood following the head injuries.

The suspect will be taken to court to answer the charge of murder.