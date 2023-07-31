Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament have asked Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development not to allocate plots to foreigners as one way to accommodate many Malawians.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo made the call on Sunday during a political rally organised by member of Parliament for Lilongwe City South East Ulemu Msungama at Kaliyeka ground in Lilongwe.

Kazombo commended Minister responsible Deus Gumba for the development saying allocating 5, 000 plots to citizens is what people expected.

He then appealed to the Ministry to avoid repeating what happened previously when such plots were being allocated to foreigners such as Asians.

“We want people of this country to benefit from the yet to be allocated newly plots not to the Asians as the case before,” he said.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Nkaka who was the guest of honour said the party has started strengthening grassroot structures by conducting meetings with its members.

“MCP believes in grassroot structures and we want to strengthen them as we go towards 2025 elections,” he said.

He also advised members who defected from UTM to be active and assist the party to continue its expansion.

Some of the UTM members who joined MCP included Regional Governor for centre Samson Mithenga and Regional Secretary Dilux Chawinga.

In his speech, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City South East Ulemu Msungama promises people that the rehabilitation of Chipasula-Area 23 road will start before the end of this year as he did with Matchasi Chilinde Area 23 road which was rehabilitated to asphalt level.

He also assured people in his Constituency that government will open the newly constructed magnificent Chilinde Community Hospital very soon to ease access to health services.

MCP Regional Chairman for Centre Patrick Zebron Chilondola urged people in the country to rally behind President Lazarus Chakwera for his commitment to fix the broken systems in the country.

He said some challenges have taken time to be addressed due to unforeseen circumstances such as Covid-19, cholera and Cyclone Freddy.

He further asked people to continue supporting Ulemu Msungama as his member of Parliament for more development projects.

Other party officials who were present during the rally including Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Deus Gumba, Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo, Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima among others.