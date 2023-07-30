The Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma has called for concerted efforts from various stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking in the country.

Ng’oma made the call on Friday ahead of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons which falls on 30th July annually.

The minister said Malawi remains a source, transit and destination country for men, women and children trafficked for the purpose of forced labour and sexual exploitation.

He observed that there is need to strengthen resilience against exploitation, underlying socio-economic as well as cultural issues that are conducive to human trafficking.

Additionally, Ng’oma highlighted the need to sensitize the general public on the negative effects of human traffic to the development of the country.

He further called for various stakeholders to join the government in its continued effort to identify, rescue and support victims of trafficking.

Ng’oma said: “Trafficking in persons is a serious crime and a grave violence of human rights as such there is a need to put serious measures to deal with the vice.”

Meanwhile, the Homeland Security Minister has disclosed that 18 out over 370 women who were reported to be stuck in Oman have been repatriated, adding that discussions with the Oman government are at an advanced stage to bring the remaining number of women back to the country.

This year’s World Day Against Trafficking in persons is being commemorated under the theme “Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind.”