Barry Segal Care Center under Joyce Banda Foundation International at Domasi in Zomba has called on parents and guardians to send their children below 6 years to Community Based Child care Centers to ensure effective early childhood development that also prepares the children for primary education.

Barry Segal Care Center which is under Joyce Banda Foundation International enrolled 100 children but has graduated 40 that are ready for primary school.

He therefore said preschool education offered at the care center is crucial for early childhood development as it builds child’s capacity to read, write and numerate on top of improving interaction with fellow children.

Masingati further disclosed that Joyce Banda Foundation International gave each of the 40 newly graduated children shoes, school bags, note books and pens to ignite their enthusiasm to primary education.

“Barry Segal Care Center will still continue providing the 40 children with porridge as part of our school feeding programme to ensure the children remain in school,” he added.

Parent to one of graduated child, Elise Chikakuda said she was impressed that her child will start standard 1 after learning a lot from Barry Segal Care Center.

“My child is now able to write and eloquently recite the alphabet and the calendar,” added Chikakuda.

She therefore hailed Joyce Banda Foundation International through the Barry Segal Care Center for providing early childhood development programme at Senior Chief Malemia’s area in Zomba.