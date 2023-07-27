President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera are back in Malawi from Tanzania where the president the Africa Heads of State Human Capital Summit.

Chakwera left Malawi on Tuesday and attended the summit on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam where he also held diplomatic and developmental meetings. He has arrived in Malawi this morning through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe

On Wednesday, he described the summit as a milestone in exploring economic opportunities for the youth in Malawi.

Chakwera said the summit has informed African nations that they need to channel more resources to the youth, despite economic challenges the countries are facing.

“The African nations are facing economic challenges but still there is need to invest more in education, science and technology, engineering, acquisition of skills in youth at tender age in order to build human capital for the acceleration of economic growth,” he said.

Chakwera added that Africa needs education that responds to the need of the people by promoting their capabilities as Human Capital for economic improvement.

The Summit was held from 25th to 26th July, 2023 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) under the theme, “linking investments in human capital to economic growth and harnessing the demographic dividend, by addressing learning poverty and the skills gap for youth and women.”