Master of Ceremonies (MC) Chris Loka has encouraged people in the arts sector to share what they have with the less privileged.

Loka made the remarks donated assorted items to new mothers at Mponera health Centre Post-Natal Ward in Dowa district.

He donated items such as Soap, Sugar, Salt, Juice and Chitenje to each of the mothers reached.

Speaking in an interview during the donation on Wednesday, Loka said the gesture is part of his corporate social responsibility.

He also challenged people in arts sector to be at the forefront in supporting those in need to demonstrate love and care.

“I do believe that as citizens, we have responsibilities to reach out to the less privileged. We may not have much but the little I have is enough to share.

“I strongly believe God blesses people to be a blessing to others, that’s why I decided to share the little that I have collected so far from my upcoming events’ bookings. Together, we can change the world by showing a little love,” he said.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Mponela Community hospital maternity in-charge Thandizo Nkhoma commended Loka for the kind gesture, saying the items were key to keeping premature babies warm and hygienic.

“As a hospital, we are very grateful for the donation. There are many hospitals that he could have visited, but it’s a pleasure that they visited us,” Nkhoma said.

One of the beneficiaries, Khalidwe Brino, from kachiwale Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kayembe, thanked Loka for the donation.

“I did not see this coming and May God bless Mr Loka for me,” she said