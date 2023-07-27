United States of America based organization, Our Aim Foundation (OAF), has donated a sorted medical equipment worth US$500,000 (approximately K525 million ) to four health facilities in Blantyre.

OAF made the historical donation on Wednesday 26th July, 2023 to Blantyre District Health Office (DHO), Kachere Rehabilitation Center and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

According to Our Aim Foundation Trustee, Dr Parth Patel, some of the donated equipment include; wheelchairs, Pediatric CVC kits, trollies, catheters, crutches, dialysis fluids, walkers, syringes, Stethoscopes, portable toilets just to mention a few.

Dr Patel said Our Aim Foundation made the donation as one way of complementing Malawi government’s efforts to addressing some of the challenges being faced by the country’s health sector.

“These are some of the major health service providers in the Southern Region of Malawi which do treat a larger number of patients. Personally, I have done my internship at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, so, I know the challenges they face and the assistance they do require and that’s why we are here with this donation today,” said Dr Patel.

Patel further expressed optimism on extending the gesture to other health facilities in the country saying the Organization is very much committed to helping on efforts to improve health standards in Malawi.

Speaking on behalf of the three beneficiary institutions, one of the Board Members at Kachere Rehabilitation Center – Malawi Against Physical Disabilities (MAP), McDonald Kaluwa, applauded OAF for what he described as a timely donation.

Kaluwa further encouraged other well wishers to emulate the example by OAF, saying the facility which offers free medical rehabilitation in Malawi, is still in need of more help.

In his speech, Mayor for Blantyre City Wild Ndipo, who was the Guest of Honour, thanked the Organization for the donation saying it will help Blantyre health institutions to effectively deliver to its people.

“On behalf of Malawi government through the Blantyre city council, I am very happy to have received this donation because it is coming at a time when we were lacking such items in Blantyre health facilities. We now know that we are moving from one step to the other,” reacted Ndipo.

Ndipo has then asked authorities from the three beneficiary institutions to make sure that the donation should work for its intended purposes.

Our Aim Foundation made the donation with support from Bread and Water for Africa which is a USA based charity non-profit providing a brighter future for Africa’s children.