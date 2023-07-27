A court in Mangochi has sentenced an 18-year-old sex worker to one-year in prison for stabbing a fellow sex worker with a broken bottle in a fight over a man.

Mangochi Police Station assistant public relations officer, Atibu Witness, has identified that jailed sex worker as Alinafe Tonny.

Witness said the Mangochi Third Grade Magistrate’s Court through State prosecutor Ernest Mtambo heard that on the night of June 30, 2023, Tonny went to a bottlestore around Makawa Area for business.

Tonny saw another sex worker entering the bar with a man whom she claimed to be her boyfriend.

Disagreements ensued between the two, which led to a fight.

In the process, the convict smashed an empty bottle of beer and stabbed the victim severely all over the body.

The victim was rushed to Koche Community Hospital, where she was treated for a few days.

Appearing before court, Tonny, who pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful wounding, asked for leniency, saying that she is too young to go to prison.

However presiding third grade magistrate John Kamphani went on to give her a custodial sentence to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Tonny hails from Michesi Village in Senior Chief Mponda in the district.