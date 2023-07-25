Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma has expressed commitment to supporting the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to improve service delivery.

Ng’oma was speaking yesterday at Capital Hill in Lilongwe where he presided over the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

The two parties have signed an MoU in line with the new electoral laws that demand the use of National Identity Cards during registration and voting processes prior to 2025 general elections.

Ng’oma said that he has directed NRB to implement national ID outreach registration for it to be done fairly, efficiently and without bias.

The Minister stressed that the National Identity Card is a primary identification document that is linked to various essential services, hence pledging to support any intervention aimed at improving service delivery at NRB for the citizenry to access national identity cards with ease and in shortest possible time.

“As a Minister responsible, I am aware of the various steps that NRB has undertaken to improve service delivery. I therefore would like to to assure the general public and MEC that I will personally see to it that service delivery at NRB is restored to normal within the shortest time possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ng’oma has expressed optimism that the MoU which has been signed between MEC and NRB will enable the country to have credible polls come 2025 General Elections.

He has since disclosed that funds are available for the procurement of an additional 20 new printers to help NRB perform its duties effectively and efficiently.

On his part, MEC Chairperson Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale said that the commission inspires to have credible and successful general elections.

Kachale said the MoU has been signed after a thorough and collaborative engagement between the two concerned parties.

“The new electoral laws provide that the sole identification for a person to register is the proof of national registration produced by the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

“This calls for closer ties between MEC and NRB than before. As we gather today, the clock is fast ticking towards 16

September 2025 when the nation will, once again, hold a General Election. It is the aspiration of the Malawi Electoral

Commission, and I believe all electoral stakeholders, that the 2025 tripartite elections should be a success,” Kachale explained.

The first MOU between the two institutions was signed in 2017.