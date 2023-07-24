“Playing the lottery is foolish, until you win more than you have ever spent on lottery tickets; and wise, as soon as you win the jackpot” – Mokokoma Mokhonoana, philosopher, social critic, aphorist, graphic designer, satirist, and poet

Introduction

I personally came across some sentiments that discourage some Malawians from gambling. Reasons range from gambling being a sin from a religious point of view to gambling being addictive, and the fact that it has ultimately plunged some players into serious financial problems.

Others have expressed disappointment that gambling companies only announce winners of a colossal sum of money, giving customers hope that gamblers win big money all the time.

Although my exhaustive bible search resulted in the conclusion that the Bible does not explicitly criminalize gambling, my rejoinder to religious adherents is that if their religious conviction or inner conscience chastises them from gambling, they should not even dare to bet.

The reality of life in Malawi is that, with scarcity of jobs amid escalating high cost of living, people have resorted to various means of survival, including gambling.

For free thinkers, gambling is a form of leisure and entertainment. It is not a way for the indolent to quickly get rich.

Unfortunately, gambling has presented psychological and financial problems to some people. Some even become addicted to gambling, neglecting their families and dependents.

In fact, anyone can become a problem gambler regardless of age, race, religion, educational attainment, economic status, and moral status.

Frankly speaking, the first step to combating gambling addiction is to admit that such a problem really exists.

Tips for safe gambling

Before you play, decide how much money you are willing to part with by gambling. Then stick to your limit.

Do not borrow money for betting; otherwise, you may be just increasing your debt.

Do not use the money meant for essentials such as rent and school fees for betting.

If you lose a game, consider your money gone to the drain. Do not even try to cover up your losses because chances are high that you may only increase such losses.

To avoid unnecessary addiction, take stock of how often and how long you play.

It is a well-known advisory adage that winners know when to stop playing. Therefore, if you are winning, take occasional breaks.

Remember that gambling is simply a game or an entertainment. Don’t think that it is a way of getting rich quickly or as a means to pay your debts. Chances are high that you will be greatly disappointed.

Know that gambling is a game of chance. In fact, mathematical probability theory is used to drop numbers in gambling. Therefore, do not be cheated that there are systems or formulas that guarantee success or wins.

Problem gambling, such as addiction, is like a disease that can affect anyone of any age, race, religion, educational status, or social status. Therefore, do not shy away from admitting that you have a gambling problem. Seek counsel as soon as possible from health or social counselors.

Conclusion

Realistically, there is nothing inherently wrong with gambling. However, if your conscience or religious beliefs prohibit you from playing gambling games, follow your heart.

Furthermore, if you decide to gamble, follow the aforementioned outlined tips. Remember that people have different chances, and who knows, you may be a lucky one. The bottom line message is to gamble responsibly.