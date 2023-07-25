Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Sosten Gwengwe says the Human Capital conference for Heads of State, taking place in Tanzania will accelerate economic opportunities for the youth in Malawi.

Gwengwe made the remarks on Monday in Dar es Salaam Tanzania where the continental Summit is taking place.

“Basically World Bank being the biggest partner in development has organized this summit to look at issues of human capital development and how it can assist in the development of people,” he said.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend the summit.

Gwengwe also said President Chakwera has been invited to speak on demographic dividend given that Malawi has a young population and that as a nation it must look at ways on how it can accelerate creation of economic opportunities such as jobs and skills development.

The Africa Human Capital Heads of State Summit comes in response to engagements with government focal points on the need to draw attention to the role of human capital in economic growth.

Reported by Robert Nayeja in Dar es salaam, Tanzania