Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody three men for allegedly killing their elder brother Dailo Alidi, 40, over land disputes.

The three have been identified as Alfonso Alidi aged 37, Arnold Alidi aged 32, and Rabson Alidi aged 27.

Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba, said the incident occurred on 22 July, 2023 at around 1800 hours.

Matemba said the mother of the men told Police that her children were disagreeing over ownership of the land which was left by their father.

The suspects suggested that the land should be sold which did not please their elder brother and a fight erupted that left the elder brother unconscious.

After some hours, the three returned to the place where the fight took place and they found their brother dead.

They took the body and buried it near Chiuzimbi River in the area to conceal death, but in the morning of 23 July, 2023 the wife of one of the suspects revealed the issue to other villagers who followed it up and found the grave.

“The matter was reported to Makhuwira Police unit where Police rushed to the scene and exhumed the body. Postmortem conducted by Makhuwira Health Centre’s practitioner revealed that death was due to severe head injuries secondary to assault.

According to Matemba, the three brothers will appear in court to answer the charge of murder.

They all come from Chafulumira Village Traditional Authority Makhuwira in Chikwawa District