A second-year student at Domasi College of Education in Zomba was found dead yesterday in a drainage within the campus after drinking too much alcohol.

Zomba Police Station Publicist Aaron Chilala identified the deceased as Phedel Nyondo aged 25 who hailed from Kapalamula village, Traditional Authority Mduwa in Mchinji district.

Chilala said that on Saturday, the institution hosted an open-air disco on campus, and Nyond was in attendance.

He added that Nyondo, who resides off-campus, was seen consuming alcohol during the disco, and he was found dead on Sunday morning.

“The matter was reported to police, who, along with medical personnel from Domasi Rural Hospital, rushed to the scene. The postmortem examination showed that he died due to a blocked airway as the deceased twisted his neck,” he explained.

The examination further revealed that the student consumed a lot of alcohol on an empty stomach and also had low blood temperatures.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased is being kept at Zomba Central Hospital Mortuary pending collection for burial.

Police in the district are advising the general public to drink responsibly to avoid similar tragedies.