Silver Strikers were on Sunday booted out of the FDH Cup after going down to Moyale Barracks through post-match penalties.

Silver Strikers popularly known as the Central Bankers failed control the game despite taking a lead through a Mark Fodya’s free-kick in the 62nd minute, which was nicely curved into the net beating Moyale’s goalkeeper McDonald Harawa.

Moyale reorganized themselves and changed their type of play and piled intense pressure on the capital city giants until they got an equalizer in 75 minutes through Gasten Simkonda and a Brown Magaga’s assist that took the game to the penalty shoot-out.

Captain of the side Gasten Simkonda’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper, Charles Thom for Silver while Stain Davie’s spot-kick went over the cross bar before Macdonald Harawa saved the 11th and last one for the game from Tatenda M’balaka.

It ended Moyale Barracks 10, Silver Strikers 9 and Moyale sailed through to the quarterfinals of the FDH Bank cup.

During post-match interviews, Silver Strikers coach, Peter De Jongh, blamed his team’s loss on the Mzuzu Stadium’s bumpy playing surface.

Asked to justify the back to back losses following another defeat in the hands of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in Blantyre four days ago on an artificial turf, De Jongh disrupted the interview blasting the media for what he described as stupid questions.

“That is a stupid question,” said De Jongh.

Moyale coach Nicholas Mhango had no better selection of words as well to those talking ill of the Mzuzu Stadium playing surface.

“This is our ground that we have in Mzuzu and a Government property as well, we don’t have any and this is better than other venues in the country, so those calling this ground bumpy tell them they are also stupid as well,” he said.

Moyale will play the winner between Extreme and Santhe in quarterfinal match.

Mafco FC was the first team to qualify to the quarter finals after beating Blue Eagles in post match penalties.