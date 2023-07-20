President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday attended the burial ceremony of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Member of Parliament for Dedza Central Constituency Daniel Chiwere who died on Monday afternoon at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Speaking during the burial ceremony which took place at Kalinyeke Primary School Ground in Dedza, the President described Chiwere as an honorable and peaceful man, who dedicated his life to serving his people and contributed positively to the development of the country.

“Chiwere has left us with an example of what a hardworking, selfless leader looks like. He does not have a bad reputation and was never accused of corruption or theft. He spent his life in peace and loved to unite people everywhere he was,” said Chakwera.

The president advised the relations of the deceased not to take advantage of the sad development for their own gains but rather provide emotional and other forms of support to help his children to heal.

He thanked the people of Dedza for being understanding amidst the various hardships the country is facing, saying the behavior they have shown is something that needs to be admired and emulated.

Speaking earlier, MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka, said the party has lost a very hardworking and dedicated person who played a big role during the 2019 campaign period when the party was in opposition.

Chiwere’s death comes barely few weeks after the passing of his wife and he has been buried on his birthday, July 20.

He served as a legislator for Dedza Central Constituency for close to ten years from 2014, until his death.

Reported by Blackson Mkupatira