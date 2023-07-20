Silver Striker have lost 1-0 at the hands of Lali Lubani boys Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon, the Bankers’ first league defeat this season.

There was drama at Kamuzu Stadium as cards were story of the day.

In the 26th minute of the game, referee showed a yellow card to Chisomo Mpachika for confronting the referee Mayamiko Kanjere after he awarded Nomads a freekick.

Eight minutes later, a red card was shown to assistant coach for Silver Strikers Peter Mgangira after he confronted the fourth official.

Wanderers also received a yellow card which was shown to Vitumbiko Kumwenda for exchanging words with Silver’s Mark Fodya.

First half ended as both teams failed to see back of the net after some chances.

In the second half, Francis Nkonda scored for Wanderers after receiving a cross from Emmanuel Nyirenda to give his team a lead.

Silver Goalkeeper Charles Thom was then given a yellow card for protesting against a freekick which was awarded to Wanderers.

In the 65th minute of the game, Chikondi Kamanga was cautioned for exchanging words with the referee.

Kanjere then red carded Silver coach Pieter de Jongh for stepping out of the technical area.

Another red card was given to Sibusiso Padambo, goalkeeper trainer for Silver Strikers.

In extra time, Silver Strikers were reduced to ten men after Nickson Mwase received a second yellow card for headbutting Chiukepo Msowoya.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers won the match 1-0 and Francis Nkonda was voted man of the match.

Speaking after the game, Wanderers coach Mark Harrison said they prepared well against Silver.

“We prepared for them and we won the game and we have three points in the bag. We must move on for another game against Eagles. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and today it works for us,” said Harrison.

In his remarks, Silver Strikers coach Pieter de Jongh bade farewell to Malawi’s football.

“This is personal, the whole Stadium saw that I did nothing. Maybe it is time to say goodbye to everyone, I go and coach in another country,” he said.

Wanderers’ win take them to position 4 with 22 points, while Silver are second with 25 points both from 12 games played.