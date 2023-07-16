President Lazarus Chakwera has asked the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Malawi to continue praying for the nation and the leaders to overcome and heal from the adverse effects of the various calamities that Malawi has gone through.

Chakwera made the appeal on Saturday at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe where he joined the SDA Church in special Sabbath Day prayers, where Elder Pastor Dr. Harrington Simuli Akombwa, President of the Southern Africa-Indian Ocean Division (SID) of the SDA, offered sermon.

The President noted that the country has gone through a number of calamities such as COVID-19, tropical cyclones Ana and Gombe, drought up north, cholera and, most recently, Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which killed over a thousand people, affected over two million people, among them over 600 thousand people left completely homeless.

“The Lord has been taking our nation through multiple tests but His Word has always been with us because His favour rests on us,” said Chakwera in his keynote address, and he continued: “And for that reason, I ask you and the whole Church to keep us in your prayers that we will not fail the test, and that we will hold on to our faith in God.”

The Malawi leader thanked the SDA Church for the special sermon, and he thanked the visiting SID President for the sermon which came from the book of Acts Chapter 8, and it dwelled much on how much God loves the African continent and its people.

As if heeding to President Chakwera’s appeal, the SDA SID President prayed for the presidency, the cabinet, the nation and its population of more than 20 million.

The SDA SID President, Dr. Akombwa, arrived in the country through Chileka Airport on Tuesday, July 11, and he has visited the Church’s various institutions, among them Blantyre Adventist Hospital, Hope Radio and TV station, Malawi Adventist University, and Lilongwe Adventist Hospital.

Akombwa has also preached in a number of churches including Area 47 and Area 25 SDA, according to earlier introductory remarks made by the SDA President in Malawi, Pastor Tony Yolamu Nyirenda.

The Southern Africa-Indian Ocean Division of the SDA has 23 countries including Malawi, with a total population of 8 million members, making it the second largest division of the church in the world, according to Akombwa,

Reported Kondwani Magombo