Village Headman Mnduwa was hacked to death at Mitundu in LIlongwe on Friday following a fight that erupted between villages.

Lilongwe Police Deputy spokesperson Foster Benjamin says VH Mnduwa, whose real name is Lackson Katema, died in a fierce battle between the Senior Chief Chitseka Camp and Traditional Authority Chingala’s side.

Chitseka and Chingala have for long been at loggerheads over territorial disputes.

According to Benjamin, things turned sour when Chitseka wanted to elevate Group Village Headman (GVH) Kumwambe to Senior GVH on scheduled event for Saturday, July 15.

The Chingala camp argued that the elevation was ill-timed in light of their decades-old rivalry.

Armed with pangas, axes and sticks, while in Gulewamkulu regalia, Mnduwa and fellow chiefs and their sympathizers stormed into Kumwambe Village to disrupt the preparations.

Mnduwa was hacked during the fracas. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations to arrest the pepe involved.