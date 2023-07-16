Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba got engaged yesterday to Zimbabwean lawyer Dr Tamuka Muzondo in a traditional ceremony held in Lilongwe.

The traditional engagement ceremony was held at Zamba’s village at Ndoliro Village in Traditional Authority Chiwamba in Lilongwe.

According to reports, Muzondo was charged 10 cows as dowry for the Malawi Head of Civil Service.

Several Malawi Congress Party and Malawi Government officials attended the ceremony.

Zamba, an economist, was appointed Secretary to the President and Cabinet in May last year after working for a year as Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit in the Lazarus Chakwera administration. She also previously served as Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Trade.

He husband Dr Muzondo is a Zimbabwean NGO consultant and Lawyer who has run the NGO Consultancy Africa as a Managing Consultant coveirng Zimbabwe and South Africa since 2006.