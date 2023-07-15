Defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Dedza Dynamos at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon to move one point above Silver Strikers who have two games in hand to play.

What happened

The visitors made their intentions known when they pressed for an early goal inside the opening two minutes of the match from two back-to-back cornerkicks that nearly caught Bullets’ defense napping in the line of duty.

From there, the hosts took the game to the visitors through Chawanangwa Gumbo who was dictating play in the middle of the field and should have scored in the 6th minute when his shot was well blocked by Lughano Kayira.

Against the run of play, Dedza scored their opening goal in the 9th minute. Clement Nyondo, currently the hottest striker in the league had his long range shot well saved by Clever Mkungula for another cornerkick from which he scored, capitalizing from the goalkeeping error when the ball was delivered into the box, 0-1.

It was now Bullets chasing for the equalizer, with Dedza sitting deep in order to defend their slender lead.

The weakest link for Bullets was their failure to keep possession and break into the transition, with every move well defended by the visitors who were very organized and gave no space to Hassan Kajoke and his partner in front, Anthony Mfune.

Bullets’ closest chance came in the 45th minute when Kajoke’s shot from a freekick was fumbled by Donnex Mwakasunga but Mfune, with the goal wide open, failed to score from the rebound as his shot went over the crossbar and that was all for the half.

After the recess, Pasuwa brought in MacFarlane Mgwira and Precious Phiri for Precious Sambani and Righteous Banda to try to improve their play as compared to how they fared in the opening half.

Bullets found the back of the net in a brilliant fashion in the 53rd minute to make it 1-1.

Mgwira’s moment of brilliance saw his volley outside the penalty box beating Mwakasunga in the line of duty and into the net, 1-1.

The hosts were now pushing for the winning goal, and they should have had one in the 57th minute when referee Alfred Kaphamtengo awarded them an indirect freekick, but Fodya sent his shot over the bar for a goal kick

Just when the hosts were pressing for a goal, Dedza restored their lead in the 62 minutes through substitute Promise Kamwendo, who came in for Charles Chipala.

A corner kick caught Bullets’ defense off guard, allowing Kamwendo to simply tap the ball into an empty net, 1-2.

Pasuwa brought in Ephraim Kondowe and Yankho Singo for Mfune and Thomson Magombo to try to fix his midfield, which was in shambles.

Kamwendo nearly doubled his tally when Simbi failed to clear a long ball from Dedza’s Justice Chihoma, who found Nyondo to the far right. The striker sent a million-dollar pass to Kamwendo, who saw his shot cleared before crossing the line.

The People’s Team were awarded a penalty in the 68th minute following a handball incident from which Kajoke stepped up to level 2-2.

In the 73rd minute, Mgwira made an excellent run to the left before sending a very dangerous cross, but Mwakasunga was equal to the task with a brilliant save.

It was now or never for Bullets, but they had to defend with caution against a side with two dangerous strikers on the field who nearly caused a mayhem when Nyondo fired at goal in the 75th minute but Mkungula came to the hosts’ rescue with a save.

In the 83rd minute, Kenneth Pasuwa came in for Gumbo, and the newly introduced man nearly gave Bullets a winning goal when his shot outside the 18-yard box was well saved by Mwakasunga.

With four minutes added to the clock, it was now the visitors dominating play and they were able to advance into the final third, but they lacked the finishing composure to completely bury Bullets at their base.

Bullets threw everything up front to force a result out of the game, but the visitors defended to earn a point over a side that always made Kamuzu Stadium a no-go zone, 2-2 it ended

The result means Bullets are top of the standings with 26 points, a point above Silver who has two games in hand to play.

At Civo Stadium, Moyale Barracks came from behind twice to earn a one point draw away to Civil Service United.

Binwell Katinji and Chikaiko Batison gave the hosts a two-goal advantage before Prince Phiri’s cut the lead before the half time.

In the second half, Gasten Simkonda leveled to frustrate the hosts who thought they had all the points in the bag.

The result means Moyale Barracks have moved into the sixth position with 17 points whilst Civil are 7th with 16 points. Both teams have played 13 games each.