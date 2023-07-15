Ntcheu Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced Khumbo Pemba aged 33 to 15 years in jail for raping a 13-year-old girl.

State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Beatrice Dzuka told the court that on November 2, 2020, the child went to attend a wedding ceremony at Chiole ground. Whilst there, she met Pemba, who was dating the child’s elder sister.

She said Pemba told the child to escort him to Mphate Trading Centre, using his mini bus.

They left for Mphate and whilst there, Pemba gave the child beer, mixed with coke and she got drunk.

On their way back to the village, Pemba stopped the minibus, and raped the girl twice before dropping her.

Appearing before court, Pemba pleaded not guilty to the charge prompting the State to parade six witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Pemba prayed for leniency, saying he was first offender.

In his sentencing, Senior Resident Magistrate Yohane Munthali condemned Pemba for subjecting the victim to inhuman acts perpetrated under strange circumstances.

Munthali then sentenced Pemba to 15 years imprisonment to deter potential offenders.

Pemba hails from Eneya Village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District.

Reported by Maston Kaiya