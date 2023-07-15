GOtv Malawi has hiked prices for its packages and the new prices are effective 1st August, 2023.

The company has announced the new prices in a statement on its Facebook Page.

According to the statement, to access Gotv Lite a customer will have to pay K2,900 per month (previously K2,400).

GOtv Value package has been hiked from K5,800 to K6,900 while the price for GOtv Plus has been increased from K10,500 to K12,500.

A customer looking to access GOtv Max will be paying K18,900 (previously K15,800) while for GOtv Supa the new price is K23,900 (previously K19,900).

The company has not provided reasons for the price.

GOtv which is under Multichoice Malawi offers access to movies, Television shows and sports programs, including some Premier League Matches.

On the GOtv Facebook post, some commenters have since faulted the company for raising prices without resolving issues which customers have been facing for years.

“You guys your after money…people are still complaining on your services,instead of solving those issues like signal failure then your adjusting your prices on packages. Is this normal,” one customer said.