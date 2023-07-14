Communities living along the boundaries of Malawi and Zambia have been advised to avoid antagonism from each other and co-exist to avoid potential conflicts.

The appeal was made Wednesday in Mzimba by three district commissioners (DCs) of Lundazi and Chasefu in Zambia and Mzimba, Malawi during high level bilateral talks between the two countries.

The three DCs, in company of security personnel and government officials, discussed cross border issues that keep recurring along the boundaries of the two countries.

Delegates to the meeting noted that besides illegal immigration activities and wildlife crimes along the border, there have been conflicts between Malawian and Zambian communities living along the borders since the border demarcation exercise in 2010.

The meeting also observed that most communities in the borderlines fight over land. Recently, people of Mjinge in Mzimba were engaged in a fight over boundary issues with their Zambian counterparts.

DC for Mzimba, Rodney Simwaka said there has been a cordial relationship between people of the two countries for many years.

“For instance, the people are related through intermarriages and we should not celebrate their fighting over border boundaries. Let them live in harmony,” said Simwaka.

DC for Lundazi, Marjorie Banda expressed concern that there has been antagonism between people of the two countries along the border at Mjinge because of goats which crossed from Malawi to Zambia and were captured by Zambians.

She, however, said as a people who share a lot in common, the people should not go to the extent of fighting but use amicable means of resolving their differences.

In his remarks, DC for Chasefu, Lufeyo Ngoma said the message about peace and co-existence should trickle down to all authorities and communities in the two neighbouring countries.

“The message should trickle down to all people. It should not end with us in this meeting. We should preach love to our people so that they co-exist as they observe the borderlines,” said Ngoma.

After the meeting, delegates to the meeting held a sensitisation meeting on the importance of observing the borderlines and living in peace.

Reported by Joel Phiri