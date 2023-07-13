Thousands of members of different religions are conducting peaceful demonstrations against homosexuality in Lilongwe today with a call to authorities not to legalize same sex marriages.

Speaking to the gathering before the match started, General Secretary for Nkhoma Synod Reverend Vasco Kachipapa said all religions in the country have come together to fight against the homosexuality.

“We are against following biblical teachings and that scientifically, naturally and biologically is abnormal that a man can marry fellow man or that a woman can marry a fellow woman”, said Kachipapa.

He said they will continue fighting against it to protect marriages, families and sexuality.

He also assured of conducting a peaceful match where he warned anyone who will try to take advantage of the demonstrations to loot people’s properties that they will face the law.

Representatives of religious bodies such as Episcopal Conference of Malawi, Malawi Council of Churches, Muslim Association of Malawi, Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi, Evangelical Association of Malawi are participating.

Bishop Desmond Tambala of Archdiocese of Lilongwe is also in attendance.

The match started from Mtima Woyera Parish and they will pass through Mchesi, Kamuzu Central Hospital round about to Parliament where they will deliver the petition.

Similar demonstrations are also taking place in Blantyre, Zomba, Mzuzu, Mangochi and Machinga.