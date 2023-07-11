President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Lt General Paul Valentino Phiri as commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

A statement signed by Secretary to President Colleen Zamba says the appointment is with immediate effect.

Phiri who was deputy commander of MDF replaces General Vincent Nundwe who was first appointed during the Peter Mutharika administration and was army general during the protests that preceded the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections.

In her statement, Zamba has hailed outgoing commander, General Vincent Nundwe, for his great service.



“The Nation would like to thank General Vincent Nundwe for his great service during a pivotal and difficult period in the country’s history,” the statement says.