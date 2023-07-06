Deputy Principal of Namitembo Technical College, Paul Jassi, says there is need for young men to value technical and vocational skills other than dreaming of white collar jobs.

Jassi made the remarks on Zomba during a meeting of organisations that promote youth development in the district.

He disclosed that Namitembo Technical College has introduced a project called Hope for the Youth with funding from Catholic Development Commission and Episcopal Conference of Malawi which provides start up equipment upon completing short technical and vocational courses.

“We want to reach out to many youths with technical and vocational skills so that they should become self reliant,” the deputy principal added.

District Youth Officer for Zomba, Shallon Kumwembe hailed Namitembo College for introducing technical and vocational skills for the youths.

Kumwembe also said there is need for the youths to embrace technical and vocational skills.