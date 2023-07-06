Balaka District Council has ushered into office new office bearers on the positions of Council Chairperson and vice chairperson.

During the elective conference held on Wednesday at Mitengo Iwiri Conference hall, Chimwalire ward councilor, Osman Mapira of Democratic Progressive Party claimed the top seat after beating his opponent in the race, councilor Byson Gombwa (Democratic Progressive Party) of Utale ward.

Mapira will be deputised by councilor Linda Mwapasa( United Democratic Front) of Bwaila ward who has been elected into the office after beating councilor Steve Michael Sauka jnr of Nkhonde ward and councilor Dickson Wasili of Shire ward.

In his acceptance speech, Mapira pledged to strengthen revenue collection base to improve service delivery in various areas.

”I will strive to make sure that our tax collection base should be broadened so that we can improve service delivery in various aspects for the betterment of the citizens of the district,” Mapira said.

The incumbent chairperson replaces councilor Pharaoh Kambiri of Liwawazi ward.

The election has been held at the end of the tenure for the previous office holders.

Balaka District has seven wards namely, Bwaila, Liwawazi, Rivirivi, Mulunguzi, Utale, Nkhonde and Shire.