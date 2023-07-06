The capital city of Lilongwe will this weekend be set ablaze as First Capital Bank, the official sponsor of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, is set to hold a ‘cashless street party.’

This comes as the bank successfully held a similar event in Blantyre in April this year which draw multitudes from all walks of life to the music feast.

In an interview with Malawi24, First Capital Bank Head of Marketing and Communication Twikale Chirwa, said all is set for the mouth-watering bash which is expected to take place on Saturday, 8th July, 2023 along the Paul Kagame Highway.

Chirwa added that the street party which is being organised by Entertainers Promotions, will give an opportunity to people to interact with the First Capital Bank brand, know more about FCB digital products and also to win and buy FCB Nyasa Big Bullets replica jerseys.

“FCB launched the sponsorship spectacularly at a street party in Blantyre and on 8 July will launch the property in the central region – Lilongwe along Paul Kagame highway in Chilambula.

“The street party is platform for our existing and potential customers to interact with the First Capital brand and digital product offering,” said Chirwa.

According to Chirwa, the street party will feature acts from Malawian superstars such as Tuno, Lulu, Kell Kay, Malinga, Black Missionaries and Anthony Makondetsa, Don Tarz, Eli Njuchi and Zeze Kingston.

The Head of Marketing and Communication further indicated that, being a national event, fans and FCB staff in the northern region should get ready for a similar music party in Mzuzu city.

In March 2023, First Capital Bank became the official sponsor of FCB Nyasa Bullets in a 3-year contract which entails branding of all the teams’ assets including official Kit as well as using all player imagery.