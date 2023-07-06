FCB Nyasa Big Bullets are in Lilongwe for their match against Yanga S.C. as part of Malawi’s 59th Independence Day Celebrations at Bingu National Stadium on Thursday.

This will be Bullets’ third trip to Lilongwe for friendly matches in the middle of the 2023 campaign, having played Silver Strikers twice in the Kamuzu Day celebrations and Castel Challenge Cup launch, respectively.

Pasuwa will use this match as an opportunity to see how his charges will perform against an international opponent as one way of preparing for the 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaign.

The tactician said the game is an opportunity for several of his youngsters to feel the heat of international football.

“It’s an opportunity indeed for us. Remember, we have got a lot of youngsters who are coming into the system. They also need to see how Champions League is played or even Confederation Cup because our opponents were playing in international games last time and they are a seasoned team which our boys also can learn and take one or two things out of it.

“Yes, we have got some of the guys who are experienced but also need to see it from the other side. When we came, playing Simba, it was a competitive game where to most of the guys was the first time and I think this will be good for them to feel the heat of it,” he said.

On whether his team will benefit from Thursday’s game considering that the 2023 season is still in progress, the tactician said:

“As coaches, we also learn every day. Getting this game will also make us take one or two things to improve when we are playing our league matches. The games are coming thick and thin, and I hope we can manage well when we play Yanga.”

However, Bullets will be without several players due to injuries and national team engagements.

On Tuesday, Pasuwa revealed to club media that Clyde Senaji, Stanley Billiat, Mike Mkwate, Nickson Nyasulu and Ernest Petro will not be part of the team on Thursday against the Tanzanian champions and on Sunday when they play Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium in the TNM Super League.

On the other hand, Pasuwa will also be without Lanjesi Nkhoma, Alick Lungu, Frank Willard and Patrick Mwaungulu who are with the Malawi National Football Team in South Africa for the forthcoming Cosafa Cup Tournament that kicked off on Tuesday.

This will be our second meeting against Yanga in two years, having faced them in the CECAFA Challenge Cup in Tanzania.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw through Waziri, who scored in the 8th minute before a Chiukepo Msowoya’s leveler in the 30th minute.

This will be Bullets’ busiest week after Super League of Malawi placed a fixture against Eagles, two days after Thursday’s match.

Pasuwa is likely to use some fridge players in the game to avoid further injuries that have hit The People’s Team.