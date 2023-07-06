As a way of celebrating this year’s Independence Day, Gospel Musicians are set for a concert organised by artist Brenda Onsewa at Chill Spot in Mchinji where Lloyd Phiri is on the menu, eight years since he last performed live.

Last time that Lloyd Phiri and The Ha.ppiness voices performed live was during the launch of Sachedwa safulumira album at Sheaffer Marque in Lilongwe in 2013.

Scheduled for Thursday, 6 July, the event is expected to bring together people from all the denominations.

Some of the musicians to perform on the day include Favoured Martha, Allan Chirwa, Evance Meleka, Maggie Mangani, Kondwani Chirwa, Alex Nkalo, Henry Masamba, Frank Mbando, Debbie, Carol Kadzuwa, Mable Lwanda, Heaven Ambassadors Champions and Pastor Lenard among others.

Speaking in an interview, Brenda Onsewa said apart from preaching the gospel on this special day, the event is aimed at bringing people together and in one spirit reflects on what the country has achieved in the past years.

Onsewa said people from Mchinji and other surrounding areas should expect an event filled with the Holy Spirit and people will not get back to their respective homes the same.

Onsewa said they will also spare time to play for the country and various individuals depending on their needs.

“The purpose of this event is to thank God for seeing us through in all the years as a country and at the same time we want to reflect on what we have done in the past years. We will also have a special time to play together with people who are passing through challenging situations,” She said

In a separate interview, Lloyd Phiri said they are currently immersed in serious rehearsals in order to provide an amazing comeback.

“We have been silent yes but we did not abandon music, we have been busy cooking good stuff for our fans and now we are ready to entertain them. This event is not only there for people to dance, it is also a great time for us to preach the gospel,” He said

Phiri said he also have various projects in the pipeline and soon they will start implementing them.

Slated to start at 1 O’clock in the evening, the event will attract an entry fee of K2000 adults and K1000 kids.