FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Young Africans played out to a goalless draw during Malawi’s 59th Independence Day Celebrations at Bingu National Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Kalisto Pasuwa used several fringe players, including Ephraim Kondowe, Kenneth Pasuwa, Yamikani Fodya, and Yankho Singo whilst the opposition brought several players from their Junior ranks ahead of their pre-season sessions next week.

The match, which was played for 70 minutes, lacked the firepower, especially in the first half, where the two teams failed to make any offensive threats at each other.

The visitors created their first goal scoring chance in the 11th minute when Moses Aliro’s freekick met Saed Mohamed, who headed over the crossbar for a goalkick.

Bullets first shot at goal came in the 18th minute through Kondowe, who made a brilliant run from the far right, but his effort was well saved by Metacha Mnata.

At the other end, the visitors pressed in search of an opening goal, but they lacked the firepower as they saw every threat to Bullets’ defense well dealt with by Fodya’s led back-four.

The visitors suffered an injury blow when Dennis Nkane suffered a concussion in the 25th minute following an aerial combat with Blessings Mpokera. The midfielder was replaced by Jouma Aboud.

There was nothing much to write for in the half as the teams were able to pass the ball at will but failed to make any strides in the final third, and goalless it ended.

In the second half, the hosts were a better side as they forced Mnata into making a double save in succession in the 49th minute.

A long pass from Precious Phiri to Righteous Banda saw the winger firing at goal before being denied by the keeper who also came to his team’s rescue with a save to prevent Kondowe from scoring from the rebound.

Bullets kept on firing from all angles and twice they pressed, twice they failed to score.

MacFarlane Mgwira had his opportunity to break the deadlock in the 54th minute but he opted for a shot when passing the ball to Kondowe was a better option.

Pasuwa brought in Chinedu Okafor and Thomson Magombo for Kondowe and Singo to try to regain control of the midfield and improve his attacking prowess.

Okafor failed to connect home from Eric Kaonga’s dangerous cross into the box after Yanga’ defense was caught napping in the line of duty.

At the other end, Crispin Mhagama fired over the crossbar when he created a shooting space outside the penalty box.

With three minutes added to the clock, Collins Okumu replaced Pasuwa and there was nothing more left for the two teams as the match ended goalless.

Speaking to the media after the match, Pasuwa was impressed with how his players fared but he was quick to admit that there is still a lot of work to do to prepare for CAF Champions League football.

“A game where we wanted to see where we can fair in the CAF Champions League. Remember, we have been trying to build up the team that can compete in the Champions League, but the problem we are having is that we lose three to four players every year. We tried to build, then we lost the players, and we started all over, but all in all, we did well.

“We were trying to build from the back and at the same time, attack, we were very solid, hence forcing them to drop into their own half. A lesson learnt to our players, transition from the defense to attack because when playing international games, they win the ball and attack through the spaces, something which our opponents failed to do because we were technically good and I hope next time, we will do the homework in terms of offensive wise when in possession and see how we can fair,” he said.

“It’s not a one game in which you can work on mistakes, it’s a process because players can come good today and then disappoint next so we keep on learning everyday in order to improve,” he concluded.

Next on the menu is a TNM Super League match against Blue Eagles on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.