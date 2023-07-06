President Lazarus Chakwera has encouraged Malawians to remain united, resilient and focused in the pursuit of national aspirations.

He made the remarks Thursday, during the country’s 59th independence celebrations at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Chakwera started by commending United Republic of Tanzania’s head of state, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan who graced the occasion as guest of honor.

“When Malawi was devastated, Tanzania first came to our aid with practical support,” recounted Chakwera, saying Tanzania’s gesture was a show of good friendship.

He said the theme of this year’s independence commemoration emanates from the resilience the country has shown in rising above obstacles inflicted by different forms of devastation in a short space of time.

He cited the COVID 19 pandemic, cyclones Anna and Gombe which hit the country back to back, the war in Eastern Europe, cholera outbreak, drought in the Northern district of Karonga and the catastrophic cyclone Freddy to have rendered the country fragile.

“All that has not stopped Malawi from pursuing her aspirations,” he said.

Chakwera then announced that the country will forge ahead with a resolve to continue with the drive to prosperity by instituting strategic measures to propel recovery.

He indicated that the country is on the move, highlighting the rolling out of the ambitious road and rail projects and the injection of heavy investment in the energy sector which have led to a reduction of blackouts.

He also highlighted the need for the country to invest in Agriculture, Tourism and Mining, dubbed ATM strategy in the Agenda 2063 as another catalyst for recovery.

Taking her turn, president Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania invited the crowd to join her in observing a minute of silence in honour of all lives lost due to cyclone Freddy.

Suluhu Hassan commended president Chakwera for his leadership and the people of Malawi for their resilience to the past disasters.

She further committed that her country will support Malawi through her development aspirations where need be.

Reported by Rachel Gonani