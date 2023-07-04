Malawi National Football team caretaker Coach Patrick Mabedi has named a 25-member squad for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup scheduled to take place in Durban, South Africa between July 5-16.

The squad is dominated by local players with Zambia based duo of Chawanangwa Kaonga and Chifundo Mphasi as the only abroad based stars.

He has also included two players from Bullets Reserves, namely Austin Chirambo and Crispin Mapemba.

The Flames, who are in Group B alongside Zambia, Comoros, and Seychelles, will play their first match against Zambia on July 6 before facing Seychelles on July 9. The Patrick Mabedi side will play their last Group stage match against Comoros on July 11.

The team is expected to leave for South Africa on Tuesday morning.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Brighton Munthali ( Blue Eagles), Austin Chirambo ( FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves), and Innocent Nyasulu (Mighty Tigers)

Defenders: Macdonald Lameck ( Blue Eagles), Dennis Chembezi ( Unattached), Dan Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Lawrence Chaziya, Stanley Sanudi ( Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers)

Midfielders: Alick Lungu, Frank Willard, Patrick Mwaungulu ( FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Blessings Singini ( Ekwendeni Hammers), Chikumbutso Salima, Robert Saizi ( Bangwe All Stars), Chimwemwe Idana, Chikondi Kamanga, Patrick Macheso ( Silver Strikers), Chrispin Mapemba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves).

Strikers: Chawanangwa Kaonga ( Zanaco, Zambia), Chifundo Mphasi ( Shamuel Academy), Christopher Kumwembe, Gaddie Chirwa ( Mighty Mukuru Wanderers) Lanjesi Nkhoma ( FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)