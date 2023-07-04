President Lazarus Chakwera has said government needs to fast track and utilise the agreements and Memorandum of Understanding that Malawi signed at the just ended third China – Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) in China.

President Chakwera made the remarks at Kamuzu International airport upon his arrival from Changsha China, where he attended the third China – Africa Economic and Trade Expo.

Chakwera said the agreements and MoU’s that government signed with China and some companies will benefit Malawi in various areas.

“I believe that my trip to China, will benefit Malawians, we have signed different MoUs with different institutions, it is now up to us to speed up the processes so that we yield from MoUs, as that would help lift up Malawians to a level we all aspire. Our counterparts are very efficient and are ready to support us,” said Chakwera.

While in China president, Chakwera signed MoUs with various companies, including Huawei a global provider of information and communications technology and Chinese companies that are engaged to construct the Marka – Bangula railway Corridor and the Mangochi International Airport.

On Education, President Chakwera also signed an MoU with University of Hunan, where the University from Malawi will get sponsorship to get training in China.

The CAETE is the biggest platform for economic and trade cooperation under the framework of the Forum on china African cooperation, this year the Expo was held under the theme “common development for a shared future”.

Reported by Tabbu Kitta Kauye